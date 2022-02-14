 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Escort Simulator update for 14 February 2022

Escort Simulator Minor Update v1.16a

Share · View all patches · Build 8202930 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Escort Simulator Minor Update v1.16a is a full release update that makes some changes to the main menu including moving the quit button, and adding out twitter and pateron website links to promote the full retail release of Escort Simulator and the Early Access release of Escort Simulator 2.

Changed files in this update

Escort Simulator Content Depot 1347801
  • Loading history…
Escort Simulator iOS Depot Depot 1347802
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.