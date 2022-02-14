 Skip to content

a guard walks into a tavern update for 14 February 2022

2月15日更新 修复派遣界面可能出现重复英雄

修复部分情况下，派遣界面的英雄重复问题

这是昨天改出来的新bug，耶

