 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Fear Factory update for 14 February 2022

Pre-Alpha 0.5.7

Share · View all patches · Build 8202499 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Valentines Day to those that celebrate it, Here is the most recent update version 0.5.7.

Patch notes are as follows:

  • Fixed an issue related to the game speed and the game being paused/unpaused.

  • Repositioned the Guest HP bar so it is now displayed over the guest for better visibility.

  • Guests on Player Activated traps should no longer take damage unless the trap is activated by the player.

  • When level complete and the player is taken to the level select screen, the camera should now be possessed and no longer allow free movement.

  • Guests details can now be seen once they enter the haunted house by hovering the mouse over them.

  • Guest Details now update their current Fear Tolerance correctly (HP).

  • Players can now move around and build while the game is paused.

    • Construction Lights now activate when moving an item and Deactivate once the item has been placed.

  • When in Guest Camera mode, ESCAPE key now exits this view (as well as G+SHIFT).

  • Last wave of level now shows up as FINAL WAVE in the timer section.

  • Hovering your mouse over a guest will display their current details.

  • Fixed an issue where the User Activated traps hotkeys were not working correctly.

  • Added a visual indicator to each User Activated trap to display its assigned quickslot number.

  • Updated trap distance and radius for all scare traps.

  • Updated UI elements

  • Added a new song to the soundtrack

  • Fixed an issue where the tutorial prevented the player from clicking on the other UI elements.

  • Guests can now be clicked on to display individual details and information. More information will be added to this panel in later builds.

  • Finance Screen placeholder is implemented. You are only able to adjust the ticket entry price.

  • Fixed the collision on several items

  • Increased initial starting money and fear for testing purposes. This will be balanced prior to early access release.

  • Guest Camera Mode now allows free movement in a first person perspective to explore your haunted house. NOTE: Scare traps are not triggered by the player when in this mode.

  • Revamped the user activated traps. These traps will now appear as a Quickslot and can be activated via mouse click or number keys.

Changed files in this update

Fear Factory Depot Depot 1506681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.