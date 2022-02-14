Pre-Alpha 0.5.7

Happy Valentines Day to those that celebrate it, Here is the most recent update version 0.5.7.
Patch notes are as follows:
Fixed an issue related to the game speed and the game being paused/unpaused.
Repositioned the Guest HP bar so it is now displayed over the guest for better visibility.
Guests on Player Activated traps should no longer take damage unless the trap is activated by the player.
When level complete and the player is taken to the level select screen, the camera should now be possessed and no longer allow free movement.
Guests details can now be seen once they enter the haunted house by hovering the mouse over them.
Guest Details now update their current Fear Tolerance correctly (HP).
Players can now move around and build while the game is paused.
- Construction Lights now activate when moving an item and Deactivate once the item has been placed.
When in Guest Camera mode, ESCAPE key now exits this view (as well as G+SHIFT).
Last wave of level now shows up as FINAL WAVE in the timer section.
Hovering your mouse over a guest will display their current details.
Fixed an issue where the User Activated traps hotkeys were not working correctly.
Added a visual indicator to each User Activated trap to display its assigned quickslot number.
Updated trap distance and radius for all scare traps.
Updated UI elements
Added a new song to the soundtrack
Fixed an issue where the tutorial prevented the player from clicking on the other UI elements.
Guests can now be clicked on to display individual details and information. More information will be added to this panel in later builds.
Finance Screen placeholder is implemented. You are only able to adjust the ticket entry price.
Fixed the collision on several items
Increased initial starting money and fear for testing purposes. This will be balanced prior to early access release.
Guest Camera Mode now allows free movement in a first person perspective to explore your haunted house. NOTE: Scare traps are not triggered by the player when in this mode.
Revamped the user activated traps. These traps will now appear as a Quickslot and can be activated via mouse click or number keys.
