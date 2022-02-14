 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Fighting Heart update for 14 February 2022

Patch 0.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8202498 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A patch has been released for Fighting Heart.

  • Evasion cancel now requires the correct amount of meter.
  • Fixed bug where killing an opponent in juggle state did not cause round end.
  • The meter bar now changes colour when you gain a stock.
  • Throws can now only be performed in a standing state.
  • Stage corners are now wider, to prevent infinites and general collision bugginess.
  • A shake effect has been added to the player mesh when they are in hit or blockstun.
  • Juggle counter now properly resets after a juggle has ended.
  • 'Start' now works as a selection button in menus.
  • Fixed bug where a characters expression would reset to default during round end knockdown.
  • Winning player is now actionable during round end.

Changed files in this update

Fighting Heart Content Depot 1868601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.