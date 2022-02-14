Patch 0.1.1

A patch has been released for Fighting Heart.
- Evasion cancel now requires the correct amount of meter.
- Fixed bug where killing an opponent in juggle state did not cause round end.
- The meter bar now changes colour when you gain a stock.
- Throws can now only be performed in a standing state.
- Stage corners are now wider, to prevent infinites and general collision bugginess.
- A shake effect has been added to the player mesh when they are in hit or blockstun.
- Juggle counter now properly resets after a juggle has ended.
- 'Start' now works as a selection button in menus.
- Fixed bug where a characters expression would reset to default during round end knockdown.
- Winning player is now actionable during round end.
