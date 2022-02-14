 Skip to content

The Abandoned update for 14 February 2022

New Heal Ability And Loading Screen UI

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This week I will be adding a Heal ability and Loading Screen UI. You can get in on the play-test public beta starting today using the password SlyCatTester.

Thanks for playing,

~ Tim

The Abandoned Content Depot 1759701
