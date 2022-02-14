New map, game mode, and a plethora of requested features!

Version: v0.9218 Release Date: 02/14/2022
Lobby:
Reworked all the UI, server browser, hosting, finding game
Gamemode:
Point Capture Mode for 4v4,
New announcer voice
Maps:
Prototype map "Crossing"
Mech / Cockpit:
Cockpit Tilting,
Ping mechanic,
Recoil indicator,
10s Spawn protection,
Major sounds update,
Aim, spread and player tag fixes, Oculus still pending
Weapon changes:
Weapon retune,
adjusting spread,
reload times
Misc:
Updated Steam VR integration,
Tons of small bug fixes,
audio and quality of life improvements
Changed files in this update