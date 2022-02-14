 Skip to content

Iron Rebellion update for 14 February 2022

New map, game mode, and a plethora of requested features!

Version: v0.9218 Release Date: 02/14/2022

Lobby:

Reworked all the UI, server browser, hosting, finding game

Gamemode:

Point Capture Mode for 4v4,

New announcer voice

Maps:

Prototype map "Crossing"

Mech / Cockpit:

Cockpit Tilting,

Ping mechanic,

Recoil indicator,

10s Spawn protection,

Major sounds update,

Aim, spread and player tag fixes, Oculus still pending

Weapon changes:

Weapon retune,

adjusting spread,

reload times

Misc:

Updated Steam VR integration,

Tons of small bug fixes,

audio and quality of life improvements

Changed files in this update

