Deranged update for 14 February 2022

Little update ! - Deranged v 1.2

14 February 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

For this update we've decided to tweak the textures and lighting a bit.

We also improved the AI ​​of the enemies and we mainly focused on fixing the small bugs that the game still had!

We hope you enjoy this update!

