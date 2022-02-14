Little update ! - Deranged v 1.2

For this update we've decided to tweak the textures and lighting a bit.
We also improved the AI of the enemies and we mainly focused on fixing the small bugs that the game still had!
We hope you enjoy this update!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
For this update we've decided to tweak the textures and lighting a bit.
We also improved the AI of the enemies and we mainly focused on fixing the small bugs that the game still had!
We hope you enjoy this update!
Changed files in this update