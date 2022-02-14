Update #2. Translation bugs.

Hey everyone!
We've just upload a new build fixing an English translation bugs.
Everything should work just fine now!
We also working on many others bugs you are mentioned, so thank you so much for feedback, we'll do our best to fix any issues!
Changed files in this update