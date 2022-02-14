 Skip to content

OnlyFap Simulator 💦 update for 14 February 2022

Update #2. Translation bugs.

Update #2. Translation bugs.

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hey everyone!

We've just upload a new build fixing an English translation bugs.

Everything should work just fine now!

We also working on many others bugs you are mentioned, so thank you so much for feedback, we'll do our best to fix any issues!

Thank you all!

Changed files in this update

OnlyFap Simulator 💦 Content Depot 1886631
