Tyrone vs Cops update for 14 February 2022

TYRONE vs COPS - Update 1.0.1

Build 8202088 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

TYRONE vs COPS first update has arrived. The game is easier than expected because I didn't bother to do any testing. The spawn rate of pigs plateaus at a certain point, instead of becoming infinitely more difficult. Whatever. In the spirit of competition I will avoid making any (major) changes to the game while the WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP event is ongoing. Check out the leaderboard here. The competition is heating up!

New Content

  • Added more dialog options for the Fed.
  • Tyrone can now take a break from killing pigs and hit up the club.
  • Added toggle switch for music in the audio options menu.
  • TV in living room now displays the leaderboard.
  • The sniper that spawns with the first wave of pigs has been removed, so you don't get instantly wallbanged before engaging.
  • Other minor things I can't remember.

