TYRONE vs COPS - Update 1.0.1

TYRONE vs COPS first update has arrived. The game is easier than expected because I didn't bother to do any testing. The spawn rate of pigs plateaus at a certain point, instead of becoming infinitely more difficult. Whatever. In the spirit of competition I will avoid making any (major) changes to the game while the WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP event is ongoing. Check out the leaderboard here. The competition is heating up!
New Content
- Added more dialog options for the Fed.
- Tyrone can now take a break from killing pigs and hit up the club.
- Added toggle switch for music in the audio options menu.
- TV in living room now displays the leaderboard.
- The sniper that spawns with the first wave of pigs has been removed, so you don't get instantly wallbanged before engaging.
- Other minor things I can't remember.
Changed files in this update