Update 1.34

[GENERATION]
- Added a new mini-boss. Its gates can be found in all locations, except for the Catacombs, Prison and Borderlands
- Added a new type of generation - "lair" (and one sublocation of this type). The lair is a unique one-story dungeon that can be entered through a gate in any normal dungeon
- Gates are now generated more often, and two altars can appear on the same floor at once
- Small rooms are now more common in the Borderlands
[GAMEPLAY]
- Added the ability to return to the Fortress alive. To do this, visit the Camp after the first kill of the Forgotten Keeper
- Updated the summary screen at the end of the descent
- Added chat to multiplayer. Be polite and respect your allies!
[FORTRESS]
- Added 2 additional levels to the Alchemy Lab building that reduce the cost of combining consumable items
[ITEMS]
- Added 12 new recipes for the Forge
[BALANCE]
- Inventory items are no longer sold on character death or when ending the game via the pause menu. Now the automatic sale occurs only when returning to the Fortress from the Camp (the price when selling through the Merchant and when returning to the Fortress is the same)
- The base cost of selling (both to the Merchant and when returning to the Fortress) of all items of equipment has been increased by 4 (!) times
- "Underground Protein" modifier now increases max. the level of generated monsters by 100% (was by 150%)
- After each purchase of "Potion of Oblivion" or "Serum of Oblivion", the cost of the next similar potion is increased by 100 gems
- Pet Golem is now an elemental (previously it belonged to the class of animals)
- Pets and mercenaries are now more difficult to distract the boss from the character
- Item drop chance is now more balanced and more dependent on creature type (common, special, elite, etc.)
- The "Range" effect now affects the range of the Hunter's lunges, and not just normal attacks
- Bleeding no longer affects undead
[MISC]
- On the character selection screen, you can now view their description and characteristics, as well as detailed statistics (it starts to be taken into account only after this update)
- The world map now displays a record score for each of the locations (on the "Rating" button)
- Inventory now shows total item prices instead of base prices
- Text in dialogs is now animated
- Added new hints on the loading screen and on the signs in the dungeons; some old tips edited
- Changed icons of some items
- Changed the appearance of the Goblin-Druid
- Updated some sound effects
- Companions will no longer come close to the character if possible
- When receiving new blueprints or modifiers, the volume of the music will be temporarily reduced so as not to drown out the corresponding sound effects
- The color of the damage pop-up numbers is now different if the shield is hit by the Steel Ring
- The table next to the Blacksmith can now be broken (in case an item is accidentally thrown there)
- During tutorial, the character now receives a wooden sword
- Disabled camera shift to the target when controlled using the keyboard and mouse
- Added support for 2400x1080 resolution
- Changed "Target FPS" parameters due to low demand: values 144 and 240 are replaced by 90 and 120 respectively
[FIXED]
- Part of the equipment could be lost if you pick up the item from the Personal Chest when the inventory is full
- HP and MP regeneration could occur even on the pause screen
- The level of companions may not be displayed correctly
- Creature levels and upgrades might not load properly after saving in a dungeon
- Effects "Feather" and "Fortitude" were not displayed in the character's attributes
- The tutorial boss fight could start before the character was in his arena
- Wizard's books, equipped on the character, increased not only MP, but also defense
- Ring effect levels might not match the quality of the ring if it had an effect that had no levels
- Creature levels in the Bestiary might not display correctly
- Monsters resurrected as shadows could disappear too quickly
- In the Catacombs, it was possible to meet monsters that did not correspond to the current floor
- Christmas trees and gift boxes were sometimes undestroyable
