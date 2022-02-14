 Skip to content

Stream Racer update for 14 February 2022

1.6.2 Released

Build 8201931

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Upgraded final Kraken Twitch API calls to new Helix API calls. This fixes the issue with Twitch profile images not loading.

This update is not forced as no game mechanics are changed.

Changed files in this update

Stream Racer Content Depot 1333411
