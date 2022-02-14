0.5.0p3: Stuck drifter/item fixes

Early Access 0.5.0p3
0.5.0p3 fixes various bugs where drifters could get stuck and unresponsive. As well as items that got stuck in boats and storages.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug where drifters would get stuck in a transition between the water and the walkways.
- Fixed a bug where drifters would get stuck while salvaging landmarks with a boat but swam to it instead.
- Fixed a bug where food or water items would get stuck in storage/building inventories. Loading save files with this bug should fix the save files.
- Fixed a bug where double-click movement on map would stop working after going back to the main menu.
- Fixed a bug where enabling the energy overlay would not have it display the energy lines.
