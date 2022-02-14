 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Flotsam update for 14 February 2022

0.5.0p3: Stuck drifter/item fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8201834 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Early Access 0.5.0p3

0.5.0p3 fixes various bugs where drifters could get stuck and unresponsive. As well as items that got stuck in boats and storages.

Fixes
  • Fixed a bug where drifters would get stuck in a transition between the water and the walkways.
  • Fixed a bug where drifters would get stuck while salvaging landmarks with a boat but swam to it instead.
  • Fixed a bug where food or water items would get stuck in storage/building inventories. Loading save files with this bug should fix the save files.
  • Fixed a bug where double-click movement on map would stop working after going back to the main menu.
  • Fixed a bug where enabling the energy overlay would not have it display the energy lines.

Changed files in this update

Flotsam Content Depot 821251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.