Balance
- Increased Assassin health
- Increased Synapsis killer Health
- Zombie Madness now removes fire and ice effects
- Zombie Madness now increases speed by 15%
- Decreased fire speed penalty
- Decreased Pyro Human fire chance from 0.35 to 0.25
- Decreased Pyro Human total damage from 90000 to 35000
- Increased knife damage by 15%
- Increased Survivor AP rewards
- Decreased Miner Human damage penalty (-15% -> -5%)
- HyperNova damage increased (690 -> 750)
- Borealis damage increased (450 -> 575)
- SKS now allows infinite mags
- SKS base ammo increased to 14
- SKS new 20 round and 30 round mag attachments
Maps
- Fixed Abandoned Village spawns
- Improved Hangar spawns
- Added new hiding spots to Hangar
- Many more map changes to come over the next few days
Server list
- Servers are now sorted by ping and player count
- Region locked servers are now shown
Misc
- Increase map vote duration
- Fixed hammer right click zoom
