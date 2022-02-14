 Skip to content

Zombie Carnage 2 update for 14 February 2022

1.0.8

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance

  • Increased Assassin health
  • Increased Synapsis killer Health
  • Zombie Madness now removes fire and ice effects
  • Zombie Madness now increases speed by 15%
  • Decreased fire speed penalty
  • Decreased Pyro Human fire chance from 0.35 to 0.25
  • Decreased Pyro Human total damage from 90000 to 35000
  • Increased knife damage by 15%
  • Increased Survivor AP rewards
  • Decreased Miner Human damage penalty (-15% -> -5%)
  • HyperNova damage increased (690 -> 750)
  • Borealis damage increased (450 -> 575)
  • SKS now allows infinite mags
  • SKS base ammo increased to 14
  • SKS new 20 round and 30 round mag attachments

Maps

  • Fixed Abandoned Village spawns
  • Improved Hangar spawns
  • Added new hiding spots to Hangar
  • Many more map changes to come over the next few days

Server list

  • Servers are now sorted by ping and player count
  • Region locked servers are now shown

Misc

  • Increase map vote duration
  • Fixed hammer right click zoom

