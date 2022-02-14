 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Combots update for 14 February 2022

UPDATE 7.4.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8201512 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed

  • Trak Invader had both tracks on the menu
  • As a client and playing as Axel, energy for the first weapon regenerates very slowly
  • Being a client and having the Railgun in the first slot, the energy was completely consumed when firing from the second slot, regardless of the weapon
  • Being a client and having the Railgun in the second slot, no energy was consumed after the shot
  • Other Gear robots had too much repair beam recoil

Changed

  • Increased premium bonus to 50%

Changed files in this update

Combots Content Depot 1657811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.