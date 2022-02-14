UPDATE 7.4.1

Fixed
- Trak Invader had both tracks on the menu
- As a client and playing as Axel, energy for the first weapon regenerates very slowly
- Being a client and having the Railgun in the first slot, the energy was completely consumed when firing from the second slot, regardless of the weapon
- Being a client and having the Railgun in the second slot, no energy was consumed after the shot
- Other Gear robots had too much repair beam recoil
Changed
- Increased premium bonus to 50%
