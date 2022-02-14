 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Super Dungeon Maker - Fink's Awakening update for 14 February 2022

Price reveal time with some more sweets for you!

Share · View all patches · Build 8201358 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey my friends,

We're finally revealing the price of Super Dungeon Maker at the start of the German Games Sale here on Steam! Come over and visit us!

And of course we have a cherry on top for you! Take a look and save not only through the early access price but also 20% Discount on top!

And the best part? you don't have to pay again for more content later!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1622800/Super_Dungeon_Maker/

Thank you so much for your support and love!

[table noborder=1]

[tr]

[th][/th]

[th][/th]

[/tr]

[/table]

Your team @rokaplay and FIRECHICK

Changed depots in automatic branch

View more data in app history for build 8201358
"Super Dungeon Maker"-Mac Depot 1460802
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.