Price reveal time with some more sweets for you!

Hey my friends,

We're finally revealing the price of Super Dungeon Maker at the start of the German Games Sale here on Steam! Come over and visit us!

And of course we have a cherry on top for you! Take a look and save not only through the early access price but also 20% Discount on top!

And the best part? you don't have to pay again for more content later!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1622800/Super_Dungeon_Maker/

Thank you so much for your support and love!

Your team @rokaplay and FIRECHICK