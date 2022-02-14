0.2.10 - Patch Notes

Ludus:
- Fixed a bug preventing the player to open the world map when sending a gladiator to an event.
Notifications:
- Fixed contracts notification returning the wrong message, previously if you fail it was returning a death message.
- Changed travelling notification to a more decent one.
Battle:
- If you are using barehanded weapons and hit the enemy twice, the skill effect won't be applied twice (e.g: "Clear Cut" will apply only 4 bleading instead of 8).
Skills:
- Nerfed "Shove" skill.
- Fixed "Rage" skill, it was healing enemy instead of dealing damage.
Tutorial:
- Fixed missing title and wrong font on attack button tooltip.
Arenas:
- Fixed a problem causing arenas to be unlocked before fighting the bosses.
Changed files in this update