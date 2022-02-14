 Skip to content

Gods of Sand update for 14 February 2022

0.2.10 - Patch Notes

Ludus:

  • Fixed a bug preventing the player to open the world map when sending a gladiator to an event.

Notifications:

  • Fixed contracts notification returning the wrong message, previously if you fail it was returning a death message.
  • Changed travelling notification to a more decent one.

Battle:

  • If you are using barehanded weapons and hit the enemy twice, the skill effect won't be applied twice (e.g: "Clear Cut" will apply only 4 bleading instead of 8).

Skills:

  • Nerfed "Shove" skill.
  • Fixed "Rage" skill, it was healing enemy instead of dealing damage.

Tutorial:

  • Fixed missing title and wrong font on attack button tooltip.

Arenas:

  • Fixed a problem causing arenas to be unlocked before fighting the bosses.

