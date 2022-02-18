v1.4.7 - The Parsing Optimization and Bug Fixes Minor Update!

Dear Stormworkers,

This week we release a minor update entirely focused on bug fixes and quality improvements!

This update is the latest in a campaign of quality focused minor updates, and we have more planned for the future.

The main quality improvement is a change to how we save vehicle files - this change is backwards compatible so your existing vehicle files still work the same - but vehicles will now saved with a better compressed format, meaning their size on disk is now smaller. This has several benefits to players - some players with lower spec PCs are less likely to run out of memory if they don't have much RAM, saves are generally smaller, and vehicles should spawn faster in multiplayer.

In the patch notes below, you will see a lengthy list of all the changes we have made for this update. Some of the patch notes include an #issue number which relates to the issue id from the issue tracker. We are trying to provide this extra info so players can better see what has prompted the change, as well as look at the official issue tracker to better understand the discussion around the change.

This also clearly shows what is driving bug fixes and improvements to the game - the clear and concise issue reports that players submit - so thank you to every player who submitted an issue relating to the below. We are really pleased to have made these improvements to the game, and so thank you for your help.

This week we have been made aware of some networking issues caused by the new physics based fish system. While we were unable to patch this issue for today's update we are working on a fix that we hope to deliver by next week. In the meantime we recommend that server hosts disable wildlife in general settings to prevent network slowdown. Thank you for your patience and helping us out by reporting bugs to the issue-tracker site.

While our schedule can still be subject to change, we hope to release improved controller support next week in time for the launch of Steam Deck, and a week or two after that, return with another bug focused minor update. We also have several minor update features in the works, as well as an exciting new major update.

We hope these new fixes make a positive difference to your experience playing Stormworks, and we look forward to your thoughts and feedback!

Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers

Patch Notes

v1.4.7

Feature - Parsing Optimization

With an update to our parsing system, you can expect save and vehicle files to be significantly smaller in size; we managed to reduce the default mission vehicles by ~50%. We are not only hoping this will save users storage space but also reduce load times when sending vehicle data in multiplayer. You may need to re-save your vehicles.

Fix - #5064 Fix health sync requests causing ragdoll on respawn

Rework - #5381 Added addon option to disable natural disasters in default missions

Fix - #5158 Adjusted default natural disaster period from 5min to 15min

Fix - Volcanic ash now affects jet engine intakes

Fix - #2943 Increased relevance threshold for radar hits by 10x

Fix - #4395 increase detection range for cargo deliveries / cargo not delivering to large zones

Fix - #2973 Added buoyancy surfaces to motors and generators / modular engines sometimes not linking correctly

Fix - #4862 Unable to un-crouch when carrying a survivor

Fix - Initialize AI Aircraft state on vehicle load (Aircraft dropping out of the sky on load)

Rework - #1986 Solid rockets lose fuel on damage and take damage anywhere along the body of the rocket

Fix - #3763 Emp warhead now uses built-in impact threshold

Fix - #3781 Rename detonate warhead nodes to Arm

Fix - #2792 SetVehiclePosSafe not accounting for target vehicle bounds size

Fix - #4061 Muzzle break -> muzzle brake spelling error

Fix - #2165 Keypads not de-focusing when leaving their range

Fix - #4727 Arctic volcano mesh fixes

Fix - #4686 Train-line mesh issue for Donkk arctic exit and track diagonal variant

Fix - #4996 All electric parts should now be disabled by EMP blasts

Fix - #4941 Fluid cannon mass increased from 1 to 11

Fix - Impeller pump preventing flow when torque slot not connected

Fix - Ocean surface render issues

Fix - Reduce particle spawn rate for lava physics contacts

Fix - Lava emissive texture ignoring fog

Fix - #3472 Projectile splash damage not affecting MP clients (Fixed for non-dedicated servers)

Fix - #4507 Emotes broken when crouched

Fix - Minor tornado position desync for mp clients

Fix - #5091 Tornados bypass damage prevention

Fix - #4930 Siren component placement surfaces removed, added to research group

Fix - #5173 Add success returns for disaster lua functions and rework volcano spawning checks

Fix - #5172 Remove success return from guaranteed functions getWeather, getTime and cancelGerstner

Fix - #5048 Add tsunami callback for meteors and add lua param to allow meteor tsunamis

Fix - #4435 remove duplicate onVehicleDespawn() lua callback call

Fix - #4510 getAiTarget returning vehicle/char ids as numbers not integers

Fix - Creative menu button not calling onVolcano

Fix - #4580 Return params for getAiTarget

Fix - #5396 Megalodons spawned with volcanic eruption button

Balance - #4925 set fish flee speed higher than player swim speed

Balance - Increased fish scare distance

Balance - Increased fish max spawn depth