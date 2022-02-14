Patch 0.14.4 to 0.14.5

Patch 0.14.4
Changes:
- Buying honor and purchasing max population contributes experience to commerce skill.
- Area command for farming berries and cotton for easier mass farming.
- Increased view distance of buildings to 100m so you can see further battlements.
- Increased 2h sword base damage by 30 as the damage was very similar to the Lorne's Lucky Pick.
Fixes:
- Unarmed villagers not attacking at all during combat.
- Blacksmithing runaway loop bug.
Patch 0.14.5
Changes:
- Building view distance increased to 150m so you can see even further battlements.
- Unarmed fighters will attack much faster.
Fixes:
- Villagers holding melee weapons not attacking at all during combat.
- Combatants not equipping shield during combat.
- Founding your first town quest to accept 5 and more beds built instead of exactly 5, to cater for players who built beds before reaching this stage of the quest.
- Skill experience points needed for the next level now uses 64-bit integer to cater for bigger numbers and to prevent the commerce bug and negative experience from happening.
