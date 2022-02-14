 Skip to content

Coronation update for 14 February 2022

Patch 0.14.4 to 0.14.5

Patch 0.14.4

Changes:

  • Buying honor and purchasing max population contributes experience to commerce skill.
  • Area command for farming berries and cotton for easier mass farming.
  • Increased view distance of buildings to 100m so you can see further battlements.
  • Increased 2h sword base damage by 30 as the damage was very similar to the Lorne's Lucky Pick.

Fixes:

  • Unarmed villagers not attacking at all during combat.
  • Blacksmithing runaway loop bug.

Patch 0.14.5

Changes:

  • Building view distance increased to 150m so you can see even further battlements.
  • Unarmed fighters will attack much faster.

Fixes:

  • Villagers holding melee weapons not attacking at all during combat.
  • Combatants not equipping shield during combat.
  • Founding your first town quest to accept 5 and more beds built instead of exactly 5, to cater for players who built beds before reaching this stage of the quest.
  • Skill experience points needed for the next level now uses 64-bit integer to cater for bigger numbers and to prevent the commerce bug and negative experience from happening.

