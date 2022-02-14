-Added dedicated kill switch. Press K to terminate life support when out of fuel and respawn at base. Operates when in space or on asteroid. Must be out of fuel to activate.
-Improved item spawning on death if on asteroid.
-Changed enemty hit sfx to a softer placeholder, assigned correctly to FX audio mixer channel.
Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 14 February 2022
Build 0.126
-Added dedicated kill switch. Press K to terminate life support when out of fuel and respawn at base. Operates when in space or on asteroid. Must be out of fuel to activate.
Changed files in this update