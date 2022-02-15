Pre-download for US Server Pre-Alpha Test

Greetings Squad,
Now that the Pre-Alpha Test is just around the corner, we would like to inform you of the Pre-download process. We recommend everyone to follow the guide below for a smooth testing experience.
■ Pre-Download Schedule
Pre-Download starts from:
2/14/2022 6 PM (PST)
2/14/2022 9 PM (EST)
■ Pre-Download Guide
- Launch the Steam Client and Login to the Account which has been granted access to the Pre-Alpha Test.
- Check your Steam Library for “Squad Battle Playtest”.
If you see the game, click [Install] on the Squad Battle Playtest Page.
If you still haven’t applied for the Pre-Alpha Test, go to [Squad Battle] Store Page to Request Access Now!
- Launch the game during the Pre-Alpha Test Period by clicking on the “Play” button.
■ Pre-Alpha Test Period
■ System Requirements
We look forward to seeing you all during the Pre-Alpha Test!
