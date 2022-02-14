Wolf HQ Added

Wolf HQ has finally been added to the Obatenwe Story! This is different from the Contract map version of the Wolf HQ as it allows you to talk with other Wolf mercenaries to learn their backstories and more about the world of Obatenwe. Wolf HQ can be accessed from the main play menu (Main Menu > Play > Wolf HQ) after completing the Introduction story level.
Full Changelog
Added
- Wolf HQ (Obatenwe story version)
- More dialogue portrait variants for Wolf characters
- UI notification for when objectives are added to the in-game minimap
- Credits can now be fast forwarded, reversed, and paused via keyboard input
Changed
- How to Play article on reloading no longer mentions clearing gun malfunctions as these were removed in a previous update
- New door opening and closing sounds. Doors now use the new opening and closing sounds
- Checkpoint UI made more generic and is now used for all UI notifications
- AI’s field of view raycast is now drawn using 55 rays instead of 20 rays. This greatly improves AI detection
- AI now react to doors being opened and closed within their line of sight
Fixed
- Door highlight no longer has physics
- Remote gates now derive from the same base door prefab as all other doors, should fix issues in some levels where gates wouldn’t behave correctly
- Tutorial UI script execution order set lower to fix a timing issue in the Smugglers level
Changed files in this update