Note: As Game Update 7.0: Legacy of the Sith patch notes reached the character limit of Steam patch notes, only the highlights are posted. You can consult the entire patch notes on our website, here.
Highlights
- New Storyline - Legacy of the Sith - This new expansion sends players to the darkest depths and farthest reaches of the galaxy in the pursuit of Darth Malgus.
- New Planet - Manaan - The Sith Empire has invaded Manaan to seize its abundance of kolto, a vital medical resource on all sides of the war.
- New Flashpoint - Elom - Explore the ruined Sith Fortress on the planet Elom that was mysteriously erased from all records.
- Galactic Seasons 2 - Launch of the second Galactic Season--Shadows of the Underworld! Earn new and exciting rewards by completing Season Objectives.
- Increased Level Cap - Increased level cap to 80 for all subscribers in Legacy of the Sith.
- Combat Styles - More options than ever to customize your gameplay! More information here.
- Improved Player Experience - New character creation experience, along with new looks for the character sheet and inventory!
- Loadouts - Create pre-sets to easily manage your gear, weapons, abilities, and hotbars.
- Legendary items - These new items replace set bonuses for greater customization of the bonuses you receive. More information here.
- PvP Season 14 - Season 14 of Ranked PvP has come to a close. New rewards can be found at Giradda the Hutt on the Fleet and players will receive rewards based off of their highest ranked rating when Season 15 starts later this year! More information about the PvP Season 14 Rewards here.
- Ten-Year Anniversary - To celebrate The Old Republic’s Ten-Year Anniversary, the “Anniversary Personnel” Vendor will be available until January 2023. Their inventory has been updated to include new rewards and the Best View of SWTOR contest decorations.
