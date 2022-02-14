 Skip to content

BLACKJACK and WAIFUS update for 14 February 2022

Day 1 Patch!

Share · View all patches · Build 8200725 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As any other respectful Huge and Rich Gamedev Studio - we're bringing you the DAY 1 PATCH!
  • Stages skipping Achievements Fixed!

The game may get a lot of small updates over time - don't panic - it's only Us, making it better XD

Have fun!

Changed files in this update

BLACKJACK and WAIFUS Content Depot 1702831
  • Loading history…
BLACKJACK and WAIFUS Linux Depot 1702832
  • Loading history…
