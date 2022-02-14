Update 0.37.4

Features & Improvements
-
Color and intensity of the environment fog can now be controlled with the new scripting nodes 'SetFogColor' and 'SetFogLevel'
-
Added scripting input nodes for keybinds (attack, defend, interact, ...)
- Please note that changes to keybinds will only take effect after restarting the battle
-
The age of workshop battles is now shown next to the name and creator when inspecting the item
-
You can now load custom terrain brushes (grayscale heightmap images) into the custom terrain editor
- Custom brushes can be used to modify the height and paint color on the terrain
-
Shapes can now be rotated with Q/E while painting the terrain
-
Added a distance slider while selecting scripting references to hide far away selection points and make it easier to select the reference of your choice
-
On windows, when overwriting or deleting battles, prefabs or units the deleted file will now be moved to the recycle bin instead of being permanently deleted to prevent data loss
- This can be deactivated in the game settings and is enabled by default
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused flying vehicles when entering them as a player
- Fixed a crash that could happen when dividing by 0 in scripts
- Fixed that copy/pasting wire settings would cause them to despawn
- Fixed inverted materials on 'Jungle Tree 23'
- Fixed that units tried to shoot through destroyed ground vehicles
- Fixed incorrect SubF node description
- Poison damage will no longer be applied indefinitely in very small amounts
Next update
There will be another intermediate patch in two weeks (28.02.22) with qol/regular features and the latest bug fixes. Work on the big custom creator update continues alongside.
Please note that there are issues with the windows 32bit version that are preventing it from receiving this update. Once these problems are resolved, the update will be released for 32bit as well.
Changed files in this update