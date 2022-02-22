Update 1.7.2.2 is now live!

Hunters,
Below are the notes for Update 1.7.2.2.
This update is mostly aimed at adding features tied to the upcoming Twitch drops campaign. Aside from this, we have some bug fixes for you with this update.
- Fixed a bug that prevented players from consistently placing beartraps.
- Fixed an issue that caused elements of the UI to be missing.
- Fixed a bug that caused the “hot” news pop-up to appear when returning to the lobby after a match.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the confirmation pop up from appearing when claiming the last part of the Dark Tribute.
- Fixed a bug that caused players to appear empty handed or to have the wrong item in their hands in the 3rd person perspective. In some cases, this could present as some unusual kills and unexplainable kills (example, being shot through a wall but the death screen shows a beartrap).
- Fixed an audio issues tied to Dark Tribute. The audio tied to this feature will now play as intended.
- Fixed the “Make Deal” button to display the correct text instead of a UI_String.
- Fixed a bug that caused issue with the UI in the lobby screen (incorrect spacing for the tabs at the top of the screen).
- Fixed a bug that caused a Dark tribute pop up to appear twice in instances where you have unlocked the Legendary Hunter.
- Fixed a bug that caused the EXP text of the Dark tribute to not be correctly aligned with the rest of the UI.
- Corrected the stats shown for the Poison Trip mines. ‘Damage’ text has been updated to “Damage per tick” and the value has correct to show as 10, instead of the current 13 (this is not a change to the stats, just the details displayed as they were incorrect).
~Happy Hunting!
Changed files in this update