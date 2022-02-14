 Skip to content

Sizeable update for 14 February 2022

Sizeable 1.5.2: Bug Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey evryone,

Just a quick heads up that the following bugs should now be fixed!

  • The Valentines level should now properly display the correct level name in every language!
  • The Hints in the new secret level now properly display 1, 2 & 3!
  • The pillars in the valentines main menu are now all the same size!
  • The turtle icon in the Golf - Northpole level is now gone!
  • The Ice Cubes should now not "Eat" the golfball anymore in the Golf - Northpole level!
  • Some items that could not be scaled in the Valentines Main Menu are fixed!
  • The delete tool in Diorama mode should now properly turn off when selecting something else. Resulting in not accidently deleting objects by placing something else on top of it.
  • Fixed the rotation toggle buttons not re-apearing when you clicked the screenshot button in diorama mode!

That's all! Hopefully these bug fixes will make your experience a lot better! If there is anything else or some of these bugs do still happen, let us know down below!

Cheers,

Sander Ambroos & The Business Goose Team

