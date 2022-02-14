1.1.2 the newly handed down Yuanling Dunhuang gun god Baima

[b] [H1] newly handed down Yuanling, Dunhuang gun god Baima [/ H1] [/ b]
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/41718900/e3a2718fd850bd496c9efeaed272d9e6ebd6c7e7. png)
Baima is a demon hunting Knight wandering in Dunhuang. He upholds justice and upholds justice. He practices one powerful shot. He is gifted with ordinary attack to cause physical long-range damage. Consuming Shenyuan can use his unique skill torch and Yuan gas bullet to cause a lot of physical damage to the target, and blinding 40% lasts for 7 seconds!
New God features: the more distant the enemy is from Baima's ordinary attack, the higher the damage. The maximum distance can cause 200% damage!
New item display function. Now you can display any customized items and any equipment skills you want to share to the public through the display function in the backpack
Other players show your DIY items!
Changed files in this update