Patch 0.4, the Farm Animals Patch, now in open beta

Participate in the beta by right clicking A Game of Humans -> Properties -> Beta
General
- Slightly increased the field of view of the camera
- Improved load times when booting the game
- Added edge scrolling (mouse on screen edge moves screen)
- Added wandering as a behavior
Audio
- Rebalanced audio levels
Movement
- Mostly fixed characters overshooting their target and doing a little twirl back to their goal
- Characters and animals now push each other apart instead of clipping through one another
- Characters and animals now avoid collisions
- It is no longer possible for people to walk between a number of objects (e.g. two market stalls next to each other will now block pathing)
Items
- Updated crops item model
- Added milk
- Added animal skin
- Added leather
- Added cheese
- Added raw meat
- Added raw chicken
- Added smoked meat
- Added smoked chicken
- Added dough (intermediate step before bread)
- Added wool
- Added cloth
- Crops now stack up to 16 in one tile
- Added unequipped versions of all clothes
Plots
- Added pig farm
- Added goat farm
- Added sheep farm
- Added cow farm
- Added chicken farm
- Added tailory
- Added tannery
- Added shoemakery
- Added spinnery
- Added smokery
- Added cheesemakery
- Baker now turns crops into dough before baking dough into bread
Animals
- Added pigs
- Added goats
- Added sheep
- Added cows
- Added chickens
Clothes
- Clothes can now be equipped and unequipped
- Characters will now undress before sleeping in a bed
Construction
- Characters now build their own houses instead of the carpenter building them (carpenters had too much to do)
- Added fences (on animal plots, needed before animals will spawn)
- Slightly toned down internal wall colors
Objects
- Updated model of oven
- Updated model of tool rack
- Updated model of table
- Added feeding tray
- Added shelf
- Added tanning rack
- Added spinning wheel
Characters
- Decreased how quickly work desire recovers (requiring more work to fill the meter)
- Learning a new skill level now plays a voice line
- Characters will now undress before sleeping in a bed
GUI
- Selected an object, or the plot the object is on, now shows what can be crafted as a floating text
Gamelog
- Improved/fixed the background shader of the Gamelog messages
- Camera now follows people instead of just panning to them
