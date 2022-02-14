 Skip to content

A Game of Humans update for 14 February 2022

Patch 0.4, the Farm Animals Patch, now in open beta

General
  • Slightly increased the field of view of the camera
  • Improved load times when booting the game
  • Added edge scrolling (mouse on screen edge moves screen)
  • Added wandering as a behavior
Audio
  • Rebalanced audio levels
Movement
  • Mostly fixed characters overshooting their target and doing a little twirl back to their goal
  • Characters and animals now push each other apart instead of clipping through one another
  • Characters and animals now avoid collisions
  • It is no longer possible for people to walk between a number of objects (e.g. two market stalls next to each other will now block pathing)
Items
  • Updated crops item model
  • Added milk
  • Added animal skin
  • Added leather
  • Added cheese
  • Added raw meat
  • Added raw chicken
  • Added smoked meat
  • Added smoked chicken
  • Added dough (intermediate step before bread)
  • Added wool
  • Added cloth
  • Crops now stack up to 16 in one tile
  • Added unequipped versions of all clothes
Plots
  • Added pig farm
  • Added goat farm
  • Added sheep farm
  • Added cow farm
  • Added chicken farm
  • Added tailory
  • Added tannery
  • Added shoemakery
  • Added spinnery
  • Added smokery
  • Added cheesemakery
  • Baker now turns crops into dough before baking dough into bread
Animals
  • Added pigs
  • Added goats
  • Added sheep
  • Added cows
  • Added chickens
Clothes
  • Clothes can now be equipped and unequipped
  • Characters will now undress before sleeping in a bed
Construction
  • Characters now build their own houses instead of the carpenter building them (carpenters had too much to do)
  • Added fences (on animal plots, needed before animals will spawn)
  • Slightly toned down internal wall colors
Objects
  • Updated model of oven
  • Updated model of tool rack
  • Updated model of table
  • Added feeding tray
  • Added shelf
  • Added tanning rack
  • Added spinning wheel
Characters
  • Decreased how quickly work desire recovers (requiring more work to fill the meter)
  • Learning a new skill level now plays a voice line
  • Characters will now undress before sleeping in a bed
GUI
  • Selected an object, or the plot the object is on, now shows what can be crafted as a floating text
Gamelog
  • Improved/fixed the background shader of the Gamelog messages
  • Camera now follows people instead of just panning to them

