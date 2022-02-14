 Skip to content

Snow Plow Playtest update for 14 February 2022

Version 0.0.11

Share · View all patches · Build 8199600 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated the playtest build with version 0.0.11 to correct a bug where the snow layer would not visibly re-accumulate.

Changed files in this update

Snow Plow Playtest Content Depot 1902271
