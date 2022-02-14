Updated the playtest build with version 0.0.11 to correct a bug where the snow layer would not visibly re-accumulate.
Snow Plow Playtest update for 14 February 2022
Version 0.0.11
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update