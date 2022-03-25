The new work YUME : Special Edition is now on sale!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Game Background:

Xi He is a new actor, young, less acting experience. But with a comely outstanding face, she stood out in a number of trainees, become famous.

This casting opportunity was secured for her by the company with great difficulty. If she could play the leading lady in a TV series under the director, she would surely be famous.

But the first thing to do is to pass the test in front of you and get qualified for an interview.

Game introduction:

Ero Manager is a casual puzzle game, players need to assist Xi He complete a test, help Xi He pass the test to get an interview.

Game:

The hero Xi He will accompany players through a certain strategy to light all the bulbs in the scene, you can also help xi He change clothes oh ~

Game features:

30 different styles of levels

Ten different sets of 3DCGs

New game mechanics

A whole new story

Complete audio

Click on the upper right to learn more about the new game, and there are beautiful CGs waiting for you to discover, as well as hidden badges and surprise achievements to unlock.

We are Lovely Games, Focus on us not getting lost ~


