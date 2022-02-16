Early Access v0.8.2.1 update

Main Update
- Balance the AI of the final arena (royal arena).
- Balance some cards, equipment.
- Add Korean localization from the fan red1854th.
- Add new card Replan.
- Add new card Watcher.
- Add scroll bar for UI that deck viewer.
- Add disable camera shake function.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Fortune Bracer does not be active when has the second.
- Fixed Ninja master die by burning is no end to the fight, it should be won immediately.
- Fixed the description of Breathing Technique.
- Fixed add burning when the target is dead.
- Fixed the performance down when using the Korean localization.
My English is not good, so have no explain all of the updates here, just select the main update.
Changed files in this update