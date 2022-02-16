 Skip to content

Alina of the Arena update for 16 February 2022

Early Access v0.8.2.1 update

Share · View all patches · Build 8199369 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Main Update

  • Balance the AI of the final arena (royal arena).
  • Balance some cards, equipment.
  • Add Korean localization from the fan red1854th.
  • Add new card Replan.
  • Add new card Watcher.
  • Add scroll bar for UI that deck viewer.
  • Add disable camera shake function.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Fortune Bracer does not be active when has the second.
  • Fixed Ninja master die by burning is no end to the fight, it should be won immediately.
  • Fixed the description of Breathing Technique.
  • Fixed add burning when the target is dead.
  • Fixed the performance down when using the Korean localization.

My English is not good, so have no explain all of the updates here, just select the main update.

