- Added graphics quality option (switch to low if bad performance)
- Added ability to set volume for individual players
- Added to option leave mic always on (for those that don't like push-to-talk)
- Added ability for host to kick players from lobby
- Added ability for host to ban players from lobby
- Added player marker to map
- Sorted lobbies so public open lobbies display on top, and private lobbies lower down the list
- Added option to type in a passcode to join lobby without having to find it on the list
Deduction update for 14 February 2022
Version 1.0.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update