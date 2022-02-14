 Skip to content

Deduction update for 14 February 2022

Version 1.0.5

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added graphics quality option (switch to low if bad performance)
  • Added ability to set volume for individual players
  • Added to option leave mic always on (for those that don't like push-to-talk)
  • Added ability for host to kick players from lobby
  • Added ability for host to ban players from lobby
  • Added player marker to map
  • Sorted lobbies so public open lobbies display on top, and private lobbies lower down the list
  • Added option to type in a passcode to join lobby without having to find it on the list

