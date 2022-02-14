 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

TRAIN CREW Prologue update for 14 February 2022

Update with some corrections and changes

Share · View all patches · Build 8198860 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Changed the route speed limit warning from 10m to 100m on Hard difficulty level.

(On the hard difficulty level, the limit was suddenly displayed 10 meters before at Tatehama Station and other, but now it is displayed 100 meters before.)

-Changed the way of describing bug reports in feedback.

-Simplified Chinese translation of the item names in the Stop position guide has been partially corrected.

Original text

・難易度ハードの時、線形等に伴う制限速度までの予告を10ｍから100ｍに変更しました。

(ハードの時、館浜駅などで制限が10m手前で突然表示されていたのを100m手前から表示されるようになります。)

・フィードバックのバグ報告などの記述方を変更しました。

・停止位置ガイドの項目名の中国語簡体字翻訳を一部修正しました。

Changed files in this update

TRAIN CREW Prologue Content Depot 1618291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.