Update with some corrections and changes

-Changed the route speed limit warning from 10m to 100m on Hard difficulty level.
(On the hard difficulty level, the limit was suddenly displayed 10 meters before at Tatehama Station and other, but now it is displayed 100 meters before.)
-Changed the way of describing bug reports in feedback.
-Simplified Chinese translation of the item names in the Stop position guide has been partially corrected.
Original text
・難易度ハードの時、線形等に伴う制限速度までの予告を10ｍから100ｍに変更しました。
(ハードの時、館浜駅などで制限が10m手前で突然表示されていたのを100m手前から表示されるようになります。)
・フィードバックのバグ報告などの記述方を変更しました。
・停止位置ガイドの項目名の中国語簡体字翻訳を一部修正しました。
