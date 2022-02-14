 Skip to content

Nienix update for 14 February 2022

Coop softlock bugs fixed

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 0.55509157

🎯 [Bug] Fixed a networking error related to content loading that could cause a softlock for clients when exploring dungeons.

🎯 [Bug] Fixed a softlock that sometimes could occur for the Space Station event in Act 1.

