Update 1.6

Hello everyone!
A new endless arena has been added!
As in the previous endless arena, you need to survive 5 minutes to get a new achievement.
Now the game has music!
Advanced audio options
- The robot's eyes are now red. Now they are easier to distinguish in the semi-darkness.
- Robot plasma balls now interact with grenades and all other objects.
- Added a new difficulty mode. Robots are faster and have more health. (Spawn of bonuses, cartridges and other objects has not been changed).
- The new arena is quite dark and you will need a powerful flashlight. Now the flashlight shines twice as powerful.
- Removed SSAO option
Changed files in this update