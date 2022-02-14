 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

ARMORED HEAD update for 14 February 2022

Update 1.6

Share · View all patches · Build 8198571 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

  • A new endless arena has been added!

As in the previous endless arena, you need to survive 5 minutes to get a new achievement.

  • Now the game has music!

  • Advanced audio options

  • The robot's eyes are now red. Now they are easier to distinguish in the semi-darkness.

  • Robot plasma balls now interact with grenades and all other objects.

  • Added a new difficulty mode. Robots are faster and have more health. (Spawn of bonuses, cartridges and other objects has not been changed).

  • The new arena is quite dark and you will need a powerful flashlight. Now the flashlight shines twice as powerful.
  • Removed SSAO option

Changed files in this update

ARMORED HEAD Content Depot 805592
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.