Elite Dangerous: Odyssey Hotfix 10.03 | 14/02/2022

Greetings Commanders,
Today at 15:30 UTC, we'll be releasing a small hotfix to Elite Dangerous: Odyssey in order to address some stability issues within the game.
There's no expected downtime associated with the hotfix.
o7
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Greetings Commanders,
Today at 15:30 UTC, we'll be releasing a small hotfix to Elite Dangerous: Odyssey in order to address some stability issues within the game.
There's no expected downtime associated with the hotfix.
o7
Changed files in this update