Elite Dangerous update for 14 February 2022

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey Hotfix 10.03 | 14/02/2022

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey Hotfix 10.03 | 14/02/2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Commanders,

Today at 15:30 UTC, we'll be releasing a small hotfix to Elite Dangerous: Odyssey in order to address some stability issues within the game.

There's no expected downtime associated with the hotfix.

o7

Changed files in this update

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey Depot 359328
  • Loading history…
