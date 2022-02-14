 Skip to content

幻想乡妖怪塔防 ~ Touhou Monster TD update for 14 February 2022

2022/2/14 update

  1. Fixed an issue where Ran's exclusive blessing "Shikigami Connection" could cause player to not be able to shop correctly
  2. Fix an issue where blessing "Goelia Doll" leads to wrong model size.
  3. Now in the Celestial Trial, players have chance to choose the blessing of the tower that appeared on the field but not originally carried

