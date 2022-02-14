2022/2/14 update

- Fixed an issue where Ran's exclusive blessing "Shikigami Connection" could cause player to not be able to shop correctly
- Fix an issue where blessing "Goelia Doll" leads to wrong model size.
- Now in the Celestial Trial, players have chance to choose the blessing of the tower that appeared on the field but not originally carried
