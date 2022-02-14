Aktualizacja 0.6.5.2

Fixes:
- Fixed rims with chromed lip
- Fixed bug with magazine covers
- Fixed bug with game crashing after opening preview in the shop (AMD Radeon)
- Fixed bug with going back to the garage after race
- Fixed bug with polishing tool
- Improved RAM usage
- Fixed bug with game crashing to the desktop
- Fixed bug with parts tuning
Content:
- Added additional gauges
- Added new gear knobs
- Added a hydraulic handbrake
- Added new amplifiers
- Added new stickers (shapes)
- Added new sounds in paint booth
- Added a drift gamemode on the driving school map
- Added a new car - Noiser z13
Changes:
- Slighlty improved driving physics
- Now you can change the color of the bucket seats in the shop
- Now you are able to change the color of the interior in Hashimura Civil
- Improved lighting in the garage
- Whole audio system was remade. Now you need to tune your radio to play music and you are able to set the volume. There are CD's with music available for purchase in the shop. Also the amplifier got adjustments for thinggs like the crossover and bassboost.
- Moved controller type setting to "Controls" category in options menu
Changed files in this update