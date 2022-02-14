Changelog
New Stuff
- added more settings to sandbox mode
- added import/export to sandbox mode
- added AI function 'Adventure: Room Coordinates'
- added AI function 'Adventure: Player Position'
- added AI function 'Adventure: Hearts'
- added AI function 'Adventure: Armor'
- added AI function 'Adventure: Swords'
- added AI function 'Adventure: Bombs'
- added AI function 'Adventure: Keys'
- added AI function 'Adventure: Is Wall'
- added AI function 'Adventure: Is Bomb'
- added AI function 'Adventure: Is Enemy'
- added AI function 'Adventure: Is Room Completed'
- added AI function 'Adventure: Get Entity Type'
- added AI action 'Adventure: Move'
- added AI action 'Adventure: Hearts'
- added AI action 'Adventure: Wait'
Changes
- Increased Arcade Token Town Perk max level to 100 (before 50)
- Reduced Arcade Token Town Perk gain per level to 1% (before 2%)
- Module 'redirect' can be unlocked again (Lucky Wheel)
- [spoiler]'Disable Era Powers'[/spoiler] of an element that is not present can no longer be bought
Fixes
- fixed a bug with DynamicRendering that caused the game to render again when a round restarts
- fixed a bug that disabled the Tower Customization camera when the game is unfocused
- fixed a bug that caused a crash when entering '-' as a vector value in AI scripts
- fixed [spoiler]sidebar Era[/spoiler] UI refreshing every tick
- fixed delete hotkey in Headquarters not working for packages
Adventure Minigame
- added key items tab
- added item 'map'
- added localisation for items
- armor is now capped at 50
- removed cheat 'minimap'
- removed max cap for armor cheat
- cheated armor now counts towards max armor
- changed 'determination' bonus so that cleared rooms is worth more than distance
- reduced token gain, but made it infinite claimable
- added big token reward past distance 150
- bombs can now break doors
- loot table now refreshes also when player stats are max or as soon as they are no longer max
- loot randomness is now seed-based
- adjusted values
