C.O.D.E.R.E.D update for 14 February 2022

Updated Notes for 0.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8197946 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated 3rd-party packages
  • Added the Steam avatar to the main menu
  • The mini-map is now hidden when waiting for players
  • The mini-map markers were replaced
  • The player marker faces the direction of the player in the map
  • The interact message can now be seen when waiting for players
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the total escaped and arrested prisoners from being updated
  • Fixed a bug that allowed clients to close the gates
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the flashbangs from incapacitating players

