- Updated 3rd-party packages
- Added the Steam avatar to the main menu
- The mini-map is now hidden when waiting for players
- The mini-map markers were replaced
- The player marker faces the direction of the player in the map
- The interact message can now be seen when waiting for players
- Fixed a bug that prevented the total escaped and arrested prisoners from being updated
- Fixed a bug that allowed clients to close the gates
- Fixed a bug that prevented the flashbangs from incapacitating players
C.O.D.E.R.E.D update for 14 February 2022
Updated Notes for 0.2.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
