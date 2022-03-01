Pirates Outlaws V2.00 Patch | Happy 3rd Anniversary!

New character: First Mate.
New function: Now some relics can be enchanted.
Arena update: Add new function “Caravan”. Add new events and relics. Add new choices after Arena 50.
New function for collection: Tips for discovering and unlock cards and relics.
Economic system update: Add gold reward for every game in Arena and Tavern Brawl.
Action Point update: When Action Point is 0, the ship will not sink based on chance. Player can still continue to move on the map, but will lose HP. The first time 10 HP, the second time 15 HP, the third time and after 20 HP. Then the ship will sink when there is not enough HP.
Repute icon update.
Fixed bug:
- Quitting the game when use Alchemist to fuse cards in Tavern would cause some problem.
- The relic “Feather” didn’t work on the relic “Pearl”.
- There would be bug when using card “Double Kick” against the mechanical scorpion enemy in Port Elysia.
Cards optimization:
- Lethal Shot: damage 6 → 7 (upgraded 9 → 10), defeat enemy with HP below 12 → 14 (upgraded 18 → 20).
- Silver Shot: damage 6 → 7 (upgraded 9 → 10).
- Back Against Wall: Increase damage for each curse card 5 → 6 (upgraded 6 → 8).
- Undead Killer: damage 8 → 10 (upgraded 12 → 13).
- Good Rest: Heal 4 → 5 (upgraded 6 → 7).
- Temperance: Add function “reload 1” (upgraded reload 1 → 2).
- Recycle Ammo: Reload 1 → 2 (upgraded 2 → 3).
- Roulette Game: Upgraded version Mark 1 → 2, add keyword “Removed”.
- Shore Menace: Put 1 card back from your hand to draw pile → Put a card from your hand on top of draw pile.
- Hurricane: damage 12 → 15.
- Tentacles: damage 20 → 30.
- Harvest: Heal 20 → 30.
- Scissors: Deals 8(upgraded 12) damage and deals 4 damage to the enemy behind the target.
- Paper: damage 7 → 8 (upgraded 10 → 11).
- Explosive Barrel: damage 9 → 11 (upgraded 13 → 15).
- Shoot: damage 6 → 7 (upgraded 9 → 10).
- Standard shoot: damage 7 → 8 (upgraded 10 → 11).
- Double Shot: damage 6 → 7 (upgraded 9 → 10).
Relic optimization:
- Scorching Shell: -1 max hand size → -10 max HP.
- Empty Bottle: Add function “Can’t be removed”.
