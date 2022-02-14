 Skip to content

Bangman update for 14 February 2022

Update 1.2.5

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small update that dilutes the gameplay.

• Added a quest to find cultists.

• Board of tasks. (Quests to kill monsters with a small reward)

• New location "Antrum Temple".

