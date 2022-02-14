 Skip to content

Blood of Titans update for 14 February 2022

Technical works

Share · View all patches · Build 8197658 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear players. Technical work will be carried out on all servers of the game "Blood of Titans" for several hours. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Changed files in this update

Blood of Titans Content Depot 1451231
  • Loading history…
