-Cultists Rituals!
There are 4 cultists ritual sites.
Destroy ALL the pillars before 13 days are up or you suffer a permanent curse for each.
A completed pillar ritual takes away 2 GP every 50% chance daily permanent basis!
It also removes your ability to travel to that location by map. You'll need other methods.
Cultist Curse has 50% chance to adds 1 additional fatigue or incase of full fatigue: -4% health.
You daily 50% chance lose 100 achievement points per completed pillar too!
Yes these effects are stacking!
As a reward stopping a cultist site you gain 8 GP and 2 PP.
-Your winning scores will reflect and factor how many rituals you stopped!
Redaxium update for 14 February 2022
Patch 1.05
