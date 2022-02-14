 Skip to content

Redaxium update for 14 February 2022

Patch 1.05

Patch 1.05

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Cultists Rituals!

There are 4 cultists ritual sites.

Destroy ALL the pillars before 13 days are up or you suffer a permanent curse for each.

A completed pillar ritual takes away 2 GP every 50% chance daily permanent basis!

It also removes your ability to travel to that location by map. You'll need other methods.

Cultist Curse has 50% chance to adds 1 additional fatigue or incase of full fatigue: -4% health.

You daily 50% chance lose 100 achievement points per completed pillar too!

Yes these effects are stacking!

As a reward stopping a cultist site you gain 8 GP and 2 PP.

-Your winning scores will reflect and factor how many rituals you stopped!

Changed files in this update

redaxiumwin Depot 1577941
  • Loading history…
redaxiumlin Depot 1577944
  • Loading history…
