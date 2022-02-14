 Skip to content

Sicko Island update for 14 February 2022

Improved the compass

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You now have guides on the compass to point you in the important directions, to help you progress in the game.

As always, every major holidays, you get a free gift at the lighthouse, and double XP for the day.

Happy valentine :)

