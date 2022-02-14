Update for Beta Branch 2/14/2022

- Favorite searches can now be labeled, so lengthy search parameters can be easier to recognize. Each favorite search entry has a pencil icon next to it. Clicking on the pencil icon will switch to the label name and allow you type in the name of the label. If you want to switch back to see the actual underlying search, click the pencil again.
- Favorite searches can now be added to the autoseek searches menu (located in the video tags tab). These are separate from the favorite searches used in the media library and playlists.
- Tag searches can now use the "#=", "#>", "#>=", "#<", and "#<=" operands to filter videos based on the number of tags in the video. For example, if you tag videos with "Talent:Name" (replacing Name with the name of the actor/actress in the video), then you might end up with multiple tags that contain the word "Talent". If you want to filter videos with multiple people in them, then you can search for "Talent#>1", or if you want to search for videos with exactly 4 people in them, you can search for "Talent#=4".
- Added a toggle to the advanced video settings that allow you to hide the distance overlay (which is usually shown when the video is paused and the autofocus feature is enabled).
