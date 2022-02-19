UPDATE 1.0.4 NOTE

General:
- The new achievements are available for the players who like challenges. It's cool to have something to show off on your profile, and you will get them while enjoying this game.
- The natural border in the forests shows the boundary clearer. You can find it easier to know where you can put your steps.
- Filling water to the trough is quicker than before. You don't have to spend so much time and energy on this task anymore. Tip: the rain also helps you with this kind of job.
- Adjustment to the characteristics and statistics makes the hogs live longer and cleverer. They can open the door and go inside the ranch when they're hungry and thirsty.
Fixed bugs:
- The language flag issue. The lang showed nothing sometimes.
- The bug in the tutorial. What's that? The issue stops players from continuing the tutorial when they run out of wood. If you're in this situation, you can ask Christy for more wood.
- The players can't continue the main quest when they beat down the forest guardian before fulfilling his quest.
Changed files in this update