3 More languages Are Ready To Go

Going Global

I am pleased to announce that 3 more languages have been added to the game. We now have Simplified Chinese, Portuguese, and Spanish available in game. There has also been several tweaks and fixes to the existing languages. Huge thanks to everyone helping by reporting any found issues with formatting or the translations themselves. Of course, if there any new issues found in any translations, please do not hesitate to shout at me on here or in discord.

I know I have one player ready to aggressively inspect the Spanish translation, and has been waiting to do so. Shout out to GianluPlay for that.

Important Notice

I have decided that March 31st 2022 will mark the end of the EA championship league. At this time, we will be declaring the Early Access champion for both reality and procedural seeds based on the milestone leader-boards. So, you have until then to cement yourself as the overall champion of EA for all time to come.

We will also be recording the top 10 in every board into the final EA hall of fame board.

We will not be resetting the leader-boards at that time, but future scores will not be considered for the championship league.

What's Next

There are still a couple languages in the works from community members, but my actual focus from now until March 31 will be on visual tweaks, changes, additions, and overall polish. If those languages get completed, they will also be added but my main goal is to polish visuals culminating in creating an updated trailer to better represent the current game vs the initial EA release, which is what the current trailer represents.

Unless something unforeseen comes up I am hoping to begin phase 3 in April, this phase has a few things to complete but the major focus is a large release patch. I have several large and small ideas that I plan to implement into action for the 1.0 release patch. Many of these are suggestions from the community, some are my own ideas or adaptations of suggested ideas. I don't want to official set and declare the release date yet, but things are looking on track to hit a June 3 release. Exactly 1 year from EA launch as I had planned. This is not set in stone yet, but it is looking promising, which I am very excited to be able to say.

When we do launch, we will begin phase 4 which is post release plans. We can discuss this further on discord, or here in the future. I have some pretty large and wild ideas for the game post release, but they are all hypothetical for now.

Once again thank you so much for the ongoing support. Your support and engagement over the development process makes working alone not feel so alone. It has been a pleasure to work with you all so far, and I look forward to a bright future for the game with your help.