守望之影 - Shadow Watcher update for 14 February 2022

2022.2.7 Version update description

2022.2.7 Version update description

Patchnotes

According to the player's feedback, the game makes the following adjustments：

The player can observe the protagonist from a free angle: Press “L” key on the keyboard can switch to this mode. In this mode, the character will not always face the direction in front of the camera, and can watch the protagonist from a free angle. Automatically switch back to the role and face the camera after attack or defense.

