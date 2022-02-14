-Added New Character Icons To Most Of The spawns.
-Added Exclamation Points To Some Of The Quest NPC's.
-Fixed Imp's Free Roam Character To Match The Character.
-Opening Cutscene Shortened By 5 Seconds.
-Fixed Issue With Warrior Not Being Able To Follow Other Characters.
-Fixed Bug When Trying To Use Books In Battle. (Will Now Skip Turn)
-Added And Changed More UI Images.
Spawn Kings update for 14 February 2022
Update 3.2
