 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Spawn Kings update for 14 February 2022

Update 3.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8197169 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added New Character Icons To Most Of The spawns.

-Added Exclamation Points To Some Of The Quest NPC's.

-Fixed Imp's Free Roam Character To Match The Character.

-Opening Cutscene Shortened By 5 Seconds.

-Fixed Issue With Warrior Not Being Able To Follow Other Characters.

-Fixed Bug When Trying To Use Books In Battle. (Will Now Skip Turn)

-Added And Changed More UI Images.

Changed files in this update

Spawn Kings Content Depot 1576921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.